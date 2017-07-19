Who is Santiago Cabrera? Smouldering actor behind Salvation’s Darius Tanz

CBS’s new smash-hit summer thriller has the smouldering Santiago Cabrera right at the center of the drama, in his role as Darius Tanz.

The new series started last week and sees an asteroid hurtling towards earth, with just six months before it collides with the planet.

This week’s episode, Another Trip Around the Sun, sees Darius and Charlie Rowe’s Liam Cole on a bid to invent theoretically impossible technology to destroy the hurtling mass before it destroys humanity.

Cabrera’s character on the show is a tech billionaire who teams up with MIT grad student Liam in a bid to save everyone on the planet.

Cabrera, born in Venezuela to Chilean parents, is perfect in the role, and it comes after a string of strong performances on both the small and big screens.

This year he’s already appeared in Transformers: The Last Knight as Santos and in Big Little Lies as Joseph Bachman alongside Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman.

Despite being born in South America, Cabrera spent his childhood mainly in England hence is English accent on Salvation.

He and his parents moved back to Chile when he was in his mid-teens and he was a strong athlete at high school before moving into acting.

He later returned to the UK to train at Drama Centre London in the British capital, where he perfected his skills on the stage.

He landed his TV roles in his final year of studies, in Spooks and Judge John Deed. He has since gone on to perform in a string of TV shows in movies.

Probably his most famous roles, other than his more recent ones, have been as Isaac Mendez in Heroes on NBC and Lancelot in BBC hit Merlin.

Cabrera, who lives in both London and Los Angeles, is married to theatre director Anna Marcea and the pair have a son, Kilian, who was born in April 2016.

Watch his smouldering performance alongside Charlie Rowe in this week’s episode of Salvation below.

Salvation airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on CBS.