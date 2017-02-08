Who is Samantha Ortiz from Little Women: Atlanta?

If you’re a fan of Little Women: Atlanta, then you know there was a change in cast for the third season.

Emily Fernandez and Bri Barlup left the show to star in the new spinoff series, Little Women: Dallas. No need to fear, though, because two new stars filled their place — friends Tanya Scott and Samantha Ortiz.

But who is Samantha, and what’s her backstory.

Samantha Ortiz grew up in New Jersey, where she attended Arthur P. Schalick High School. She moved down to Atlanta to start her own makeup business, and help her friend Tanya raise her two children.

Samantha just turned 22, and loves all things makeup and Marilyn Monroe. She often posts quotes from the famous 1950s model, using her as motivation.

If you check out her Instagram you’ll find plenty of motivational messages that she shares with her fans. Samantha loves to spread positive messages, and her philanthropic pursuits include supporting and spreading awareness for Autism.

If you’re with Samantha, the laughs aren’t far behind. She loves to laugh and make jokes. Her Instagram and Facebook page are filled with memes that she shares with fans.

If you’re a fan of makeup, she also posts plenty of pictures to keep you up to date with her newest obsessions. This month it’s Chick-fil-a Lemonade and BH Cosmetics Carli Bybel Highlighter.

Her feed is filled with beauty pictures of clients and friends after she has pampered them with her makeup artist talents! It seems that Samantha has been in love with glitter palettes recently as well.

Her favorite Disney shows from the early 2000s? That’s So Raven and Even Stevens!

This new reality star is someone who is not afraid to say what is on her mind, even if it hurts. Her honesty is something that will bring an interesting twist to Little Women: Atlanta.

Will there be drama in the south?

Little Women: Atlanta airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Lifetime.