Who is Sam Palladio, actor who plays Ed in Humans Season 2?

Sam Palladio joins the cast of Humans for Season 2 as Ed — but who is Sam and where have you seen him before?

Born Sam Christian Palladio Scott in November 1986, he is best known for playing Gunnar on hit-show Nashville and as Stoke in Episodes.

The 6’ 2” star was born in Pembury, Kent, England, but was raised by his creative artist parents in Cornwall. Now he splits most of his time between London and Nashville, TN.

Palladio studied Actor Musicianship at Rose Bruford Drama College in Sidcup, London, and graduated with his degree in 2008.

Before he played a character who strived for a recording contract on Nashville, Palladio was the singer-songwriter for a British folk band called Salt Water Thief.

Palladio, who has nearly 140,000 fans on Twitter, has had several singles from Nashville released, and recently teamed up with Una Healy of The Saturdays for on her first solo single Stay My Love.

Nashville has been the perfect way for him to blend his love for music and performing, and his love of acting.

Before filming for Nashville, Palladio said he had never travelled to the United States and told Britain’s Independent newspaper that Americans “get freaked out” whenever they hear his voice and British accent.

“The eyebrows raise, the jaw drops. It’s very funny.” But now he loves it in the US and told Interview Magazine: “There’s not much I miss, apart from my family, about the UK.”

One of the most important things in Palladio’s life is his dog River, and he links to its riverthewhippet Instagram from his own page. Despite having just six posts, River has more than 3,000+ followers.

Palladio has also dabbled in voice acting, and voices the character Roland in the movie Strange Magic (2015), which was produced by Lucasfilm.

In regards to voice acting, Palladio told Interview Magazine: “Probably the most fun I’ve ever had doing anything is being in a booth, getting to improvise.”

What is Sam Palladio’s ultimate goal? He added in the same interview: “To be in one of the new Star Wars movies — even if I’ve just got a Stormtrooper helmet on at the back of the scene.”