Who is Riki Lindhome who plays Dr Ramona Nowitzki on The Big Bang Theory?

If you feel a twinge of familiarity when you see Riki Lindhome on The Big Bang Theory, we wouldn’t be surprised.

Not only has she appeared on the show before in her role as Dr. Ramona Nowitzki — Sheldon’s former admirer — but she has also been in a number of other TV shows such as House and Gilmore Girls.

So where else might you know her from? Well, it turns out that Riki is a multi-talented soul.

Born in March 1979 in Coudersport, Pennsylvania, Riki later moved to Portville, New York. She has part-Swedish ancestry.

Riki attended Syracuse University and was part of the sketch comedy group Syracuse Live. Graduating in 2000, she then started her professional acting career.

Without the help of an agent, she began to pick up roles in TV shows like Titus and Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

A big break came in 2003 when she joined Tim Robbins’ Actor’s Gang theater group, which ultimately led to her being cast in the film Million Dollar Baby.

A recurring role in Gilmore Girls followed, before Riki wrote, produced, and co-directed an award-winning film called Life is Short, which also starred Seth MacFarlane.

In 2009 Riki starred in Wes Craven’s horror film The Last House on the Left, and continued to guest star in various TV shows.

In 2012 she tried her hand at Shakespeare, appearing in Joss Whedon’s adaptation of Much Ado About Nothing.

2015 saw Riki take a role in Another Period, a TV show she created with Natasha Leggero — and playing Fozzie Bear’s girlfriend on The Muppets!

Aside from acting, Riki is also one half of the comedy-folk duo Garfunkel and Oates (the other half being the delightful Kate Micucci). You can check out their music and get more info on Riki’s website.

Having amassed over 74,000 followers on Twitter and over 73,000 followers on Instagram, it’s easy for Riki’s fans to keep up to date with what she’s doing.

Her witty, zany humor alone makes her worth following.

