Who is RHONY star Luann’s daughter Victoria De Lesseps?

Real Housewives of New York City star Luann D’Agostino’s daughter Victoria De Lesseps made headlines this month after being arrested for allegedly driving while impaired.

But who is Victoria?

The 22-year-old is a talented artist and designer, both things which she has had a passion for from a young age.

In 2014 she had works exhibited at the world-famous Art Basel show when it toured Miami, which she attended with her mom and Luann’s RHONY co-star Bethenny Frankel.

When she was 16, Victoria spent some time at the Parsons Paris art and design school, before going on to pursue her artistic endeavors back in the US.

Luann has been a long-time supporter of her daughter’s creative pursuits, and lists some of Victoria’s works on her website, which can be bought as prints.

Victoria’s website was under construction at the time of writing, but previously also featured her work — which includes everything from painting to fashion to graphic design.

Victoria has an ever-growing social media following, with just shy of 7,000 fans on her Instagram at the time of writing. Her photos include a motley mix of her work and various adventures and pastimes.

She also sometimes features photos of her and her mom, with whom she enjoys a close relationship.

Ladies who lunch @countessluann #3generations A post shared by Peach (@victoriadelesseps) on Dec 23, 2015 at 2:23pm PST

Mardi A post shared by Peach (@victoriadelesseps) on Feb 28, 2017 at 4:17pm PST

Victoria’s brother Noel is also an artist.

Victoria generally stays out of the limelight, but made headlines this month after being arrested on April 7 for allegedly driving under the influence in Sag Harbor, New York.

Her attorney Edward Burke Jr. told Page Six, “I look forward to defending her vigorously in court.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.