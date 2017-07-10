Who is Peggy Sulahian from The Real Housewives of Orange County?

For the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County newcomer Peggy Sulahian has the distinction of becoming Bravo’s 100th housewife. So who is the OC’s ‘next big thing’?

Peggy was born in Kuwait to Armenian parents. The family immigrated to the US when Peggy was only a baby.

Peggy married husband Diko Sulahian in 1995 and supported him during his early days in the wheel wholesale business through his company WTW Corp.

When first daughter Giovanna was born, Diko took the opportunity to change over to wheel design and customization (he literally re-invents the wheel) naming a line of wheels after his daughter.

With roughly 20 years in the wheel business, Diko has grown a loyal fan base of high-end car fanatics, giving Peggy the opportunity to rub shoulders with stars like Justin Bieber.

Congratulations to this one on the AMA'S.. @justinbieber A post shared by Peggy Sulahian (@peggysulahian) on Nov 22, 2015 at 11:21pm PST

Peggy regularly shares pictures on her (as yet unverified) Instagram account posing next to her husband’s glamorous cars.

Peggy has a second daughter, Gianelle, and a son Koko. Diko has named wheels after all the children; even Peggy has the best-selling ‘Peggs’ wheel named after her, which is too cute.

The company’s family ethos helped it succeed enabling Peggy and her family to live in the exclusive Crystal Cove community.

But despite a happy family life, sadly Peggy is no stranger to heartache.

Her mother tragically died from breast cancer at only 51. Brave Peggy recently had a double mastectomy after discovering a lump. RHOC will follow her journey as she prepares for reconstructive surgery.

Peggy is not yet a big presence on social media; her unverified Twitter account was recently hijacked and used to throw shade on her fellow RHOC cast mates.

It has since been suspended and reactivated in Peggy’s name again. Bravo says the housewife is hoping to get verified soon so she can update her fans on all the shows action.

Fans can’t wait to see how Peggy gets on with the rest of the housewives.

Allegedly, she has already been nicknamed ‘Princess’ by the other wives but Peggy is not afraid of a little drama.