Who is model turned real-estate broker Steve Gold from Million Dollar Listing New York?

Steve Gold joins the cast of Million Dollar Listing New York this season — but who is the hunky former model, and how did he get into real estate?

Gold joins original cast members Ryan Serhant and Fredrik Eklund on the Bravo show, which follows the realtors as they make massive deals on luxury real-estate in NYC.

Gold is a specialist in high-end properties in downtown Manhattan, where he originally moved to pursue his career in modelling.

But he always viewed it as a part-time thing and swapped the catwalk for the colossal sums involved in luxury real estate more than ten years ago and has never once looked back.

Already a big earner, his aim this year is to DOUBLE his earnings from sales — meaning he is fully focused on work.

However, he still makes time for living the bachelor lifestyle and says if the right partner comes along well, who knows…

Gold works at Town Residential, which is one of the leading residential real-estate agencies in Manhattan, and has had a central role in several big developments from the pricey West Village to SoHo, Greenwich Village and Flatiron.

At the time of writing, the properties listed for sale on his agency page range from $899,000 to $17.6million.

According to The Real Deal, some of his deals to date include the sale of Anne Hathaway’s Clocktower condo in Dumbo for $4.3million and the Novogratz family’s West Village townhouse for $14.5 million.

Back in his modelling days Gold was a big player in the male fashion industry, working for some of the biggest designers on the planet, from Giorgio Armani to Ralph Lauren and Louis Vuitton.

He was born and raised in Stamford, Connecticut, where he used to work as a lifeguard as a youngster. He got into modelling straight out of school, signing for Major Models when he was just 17.

He now lives in SoHo, where he likes to hang with his dog Pablo.

Just me and Pablo tonight in the hamptons 🙏🏻 A post shared by Steve Gold (@stevexgold) on Oct 29, 2016 at 3:05pm PDT

Let's roll 🐶😎 A post shared by Steve Gold (@stevexgold) on Aug 31, 2016 at 5:35pm PDT

In his free time he likes to live the good life but also enjoys keeping in shape down the gym — and boasts an impressive physique.

F😏CUSED. #workhard #workouthard #thegoldgroup A post shared by Steve Gold (@stevexgold) on Feb 9, 2017 at 1:57pm PST

Gold takes his place as a main cast member on Million Dollar Listing New York after the departure of Luis D. Ortiz at the end of last season.

He already knew co-stars Serhant and Eklund before appearing on the show.

Million Dollar Listing New York airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.