Who is Marty Lagina from The Curse of Oak Island?

Marty Lagina is one of the two brothers who head up History Channel’s The Curse of Oak Island.

Born in Kingsford on Michigan Marty is the younger of the two brothers and has always respected his elder sibling’s ideas.

Marty graduated in 1977 with honor and a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering. He went on to study law and was awarded his Juris Doctorate, with honor, in 1982.

Whilst still studying law in 1979, Marty started working as a petroleum engineer for numerous local companies.

When he finished his law doctorate, he founded a company called Terra Energy Limited. They went on develop Michigan’s shale gas resources and became the biggest shale gas well operator in the state.

The company was sold to CMS in 1995 for $58 million and Marty went on to be the major share holder of Chartwell Properties L.L.C.

He is also a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers and the State Bar of Michigan.

Marty is far more sceptical about the chance of there being any treasure buried on Oak Island or down the Money Pit, but he shares his brother’s passion from when they first read about the legend in the January 1965 issue of Reader’s Digest.

He is a major backer of the project and is keen to help Marty crack the puzzle one way or another.

His engineering background also gives him a unique perspective on the dig. He is keen to find some concrete evidence of there having been work done on the site before the first treasure hunters started their excavations.

family ties in Italy gives him a real passion for wine.

He’s used the millions he made in the energy sector to start Mari Vineyards, where he endeavours to produce some world class red wines.

Marty also has a renewable energy company in the form of Heritage Sustainable Energy, which specialises in wind turbines.

It’s obvious from Marty’s history that nothing gets in his way and whatever he turns his hand to usually succeeds.

Will his drive, funding and expertise be enough to solve the mysteries of Oak Island?