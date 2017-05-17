Who is Markie Post, actress who plays Lindsay’s mom on Chicago P.D.?

The season finale of Chicago P.D. tonight sees actress Markie Post return as Lindsay’s mom Barbara “Bunny” Fletcher.

During the episode Bunny calls Lindsay with the chilling news that her boyfriend has just been shot.

With her mom now a suspect in the murder case, Lindsay has to navigate her way around department politics and try and work out how best to approach the situation.

Post has had a recurring role in Chicago P.D. over the past few years, making her debut in the 2014 episode Call It Macaroni.

But she will also be familiar to fans from a string of other roles.

She first started out in acting back in 1979 with a string of small roles on television. In 1980 she landed a recurring role in Semi-Tough alongside David Hasselhoff, and another a year later in mini-series The Gangster Chronicles.

She had guest appearances in The A-Team, before getting her big break as Terri Michaels in The Fall Guy, which she played from 1982 to 1985.

She then landed a recurring role in Night Court as Christine Sullivan, appearing in 159 episodes from 1984 to 1992.

Fans will also know her from Hearts Afire, in which she played Georgie Anne Lahti, Odd Man Out, in which she played Julia Whitney, and Scrubs, in which she played Lily Reid.

More recently, she landed the role of June Darby in the series Transformers Prime from 2010 to 2013 and the part of Betsy in Rack and Ruin, which she played in 2014.

The Chicago P.D. season finale airs tonight at 10/9c on NBC.