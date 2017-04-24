Who is Maria Elena Salinas, host of The Real Story on Investigation Discovery?

Tonight, Investigation Discovery premieres a new show called The Real Story With Maria Elena Salinas that features the titular host trying to get to the bottom of stories that made national headlines.

But who is Maria Elena Salinas? Here’s a primer.

Salinas is a widely respected journalist who has co-anchored the Univision Network’s national newscast, Noticiero Univision, uninterruptedly since 1987. She also co-hosts Univision’s weekly primetime newsmagazine Aquí y Ahora.

Salinas has interviewed every U.S. president since Jimmy Carter, in addition to other global figures, Latin American heads of state, rebel leaders and top newsmakers. The New York Times has referred to her as “The Voice of Hispanic America”.

Indeed, Salinas is a household name for 57 million Hispanics living in the U.S., and millions more in 18 countries where her work is televised.

Salinas’ honors includes the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences’ Lifetime Achievement Award, the Peabody Award, a Gracie Award for Outstanding Anchor, seven Emmy awards, a Walter Cronkite Award, an Edward R. Murrow Award, and the Outstanding Achievement Award in Hispanic Television by Multichannel News and Broadcasting & Cable magazines.

She studied at the University of California, Los Angeles.

In her new show, The Real Story, Salinas searches for new evidence, unheard perspectives, and updates to the cases in an effort to unearth what the media originally missed.

Her 10-part original newsmagazine — produced by Lucky 8 TV and Scott Sternberg Productions — begins with the story of New York reside Martin Tankleff, who was convicted in his teen years of murdering his mother and father.

After a witness came forward with new information, the conviction was overturned in 2008, 17 years into a double-life sentence.

The Real Story With Maria Elena Salinas finds the witness publicly revealing her identity for the first time.

The Real Story With Maria Elena Salinas airs Mondays at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.