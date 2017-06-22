Who is Marama Corlett? Actress who plays Aki in Syfy’s Blood Drive

Marama Corlett stars in Blood Drive as ruthless killer Aki, a synthetic being created by the ironically named Heart Industries.

She is fairly new to our screens, but before becoming an actress was a professional ballet dancer.

Marama has Maltese and New Zealand heritage, and was born in Valletta, Malta, but moved to London to pursue her dancing career. She now calls London home.

She had small roles in 2014 movies Maleficent (with Angelina Jolie) and Guardians of the Galaxy, however she is probably best known for playing Rina in the TV series Sinbad, a role for which she had to learn to box.

Marama’s first professional acting job came in 2010 when she appeared in The Devil’s Double. She then performed in the 2011 West End production of The Children’s Hour, playing alongside Keira Knightley and Ellen Burstyn.

Another notable performance came in The Crucible at the famous Old Vic Theatre with Richard Armitage.

Marama’s appearance in Blood Drive comes as her career starts to flourish. She is also set to appear in upcoming British series Sick Note alongside Nick Frost, Lindsay Lohan, and Rupert Grint.

Have a peek at the trailer for Blood Drive in the clip below.

Blood Drive airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Syfy.