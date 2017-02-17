Who is Luke Soderling from Discovery’s The Wheel?

Luke Soderling came to Discovery’s The Wheel as a plumber, Firearms Instructor and perhaps most importantly to him as a role model for his sons.

The 35-year-old is a native of Minnesota’s Iron Range and has always been into hiking, hunting and outdoors adventures. He’s very comfortable in colder climes and has even used dog sleds in the past for sport. He also claims to be a great hunter and can hit a target at 1,000 yards with some firearms.

Soderling has already overcome a greater challenge than many people ever face, in the form of stage 3 thyroid cancer that he battled in 2013. At the time he was unsure he’d ever get to see his children grow up, but after treatment he successfully beat the deadly disease.

It is this last point that is perhaps his greatest strength, as often willpower is the most important of all attributes when facing relentlessly adverse conditions.

His weakness is his lack of outdoor and survival training, particularly his fairly minimal knowldge of edible plants and animals outside of the obvious. He also admits that he does not have a clue how to make fire in a wet environment like the tropical rainforests he will face.

At 6′ and 190 lbs Luke is an intimidating figure but The Wheel is a challenge unlike any he has faced before.