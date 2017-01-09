Who is Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Sandoz, contestant who had sex with Nick Viall before The Bachelor?

The Bachelor contestant Elizabeth “Liz” Sandoz made headlines at the start of this season — when it emerged she had a one-night stand with Bachelor Nick Viall before taking part in the show.

The 29-year-old says the steamy rendezvous took place back in January 2016, when Liz met Nick at her BFF Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert’s wedding.

She admitted: “I’ve been carrying around a secret — I met Nick at Jade and Tanner’s wedding, and we had sex.”

Liz also admitted to fellow contestant Christen Whitney that the hookup took place while she was “wasted”.

But who is Liz and what’s her backstory? Liz, from Las Vegas, NV, is a doula — someone trained to help other women during childbirth and who helps support familes after babies a born.

She’s also a creativity and life purpose coach, with her own company EJ Sandoz Coaching and Consulting LLC.

And she is a prolific blogger, the author of the “authentic and creative living” blog A Romanced Life, which she started in 2013.

It focuses on her adventures traveling around the world, the lessons she learns, and her journey as she develops as a person.

Liz has spent a lot of time travelling in the past, particularly in Africa and Asia.

She is a big fan of kids and after visiting Thailand a few years ago she became part of Project Future Light, an organization set up to raise money to rebuild an orphanage in the country.

In her free time she looks after herself through things like yoga and hiking. While visiting Kenya recently she took time out to climb to the top of a volcano in the Rift Valley, Mount Longonot.

She also loves music, and is not afraid to admit she’s a big Belieber.

While they’re not easily noticeable, Liz actually has several tattoos, of two trees, a fish, a flower an arrow, a star, and two different sayings.

Liz a growing social media following, with around 3,000 fans on Instagram, where she posts pictures of her adventures around the world.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.