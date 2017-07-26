Who is Lila Call from Little Women LA: Couples Retreat?

Lifetime’s hot, summer spinoff from Little Women LA: Couples Retreat is finally here and features a heavy dose of drama after a fight between Tonya Banks and Lila Call.

For those who aren’t familar with Lila, here’s a little more about her…

Lila was born in the US and as a young woman studied for a French degree and worked developing film at a CUS Pharmacy.

Lila then took a keen interest in media and journalism, interning at WNPR and working for both the Hartford Courant and Hartford Advocate while living in Connecticut.

Working in the media gave Lila a taste for the world of the artsy socialite and led to her first brief TV appearance on Little Women L.A. as an old friend of Christy’s.

When it turned out Lila was the ex of Terra Jole’s current husband Joe Gnoffo it created enough drama between the cast to impress producers and win Lila a starring role in Little Women’s NY spin off.

On LWNY, Lila describes herself as a ‘big hot mess’ who embraces being single in the city. She shares an apartment with roommate Jason Perez on the show and her storyline regularly involves her beef with LWLA counterpart Terra Jole.

No love is lost between the pair, especially after Terra Photoshopped the head of a scary clown on to a promo shot of Lila for Little Women: NY and posted it on her social media.

Is everyone excited about part two of the #littlewomenla reunion? OR Is everyone excited for the premiere of #littlewomenny ?? Only on @lifetimetv starting at 9.8c THIS Wednesday!!! A post shared by Terra Jolé (@terrajole) on May 2, 2016 at 2:59pm PDT

Lila has struggled with her demons in the past and is very open on LWNY about her struggles with alcohol addiction.

Lila turned to alcohol in high school to cope with feelings of isolation and the chronic pain that can often be part and parcel of being a little person.

She eventually went into recovery and tried AA meetings. However, a brief relapse became a key Season 1 storyline for Lila.

As a family person, Lila enjoys single life but also hopes to meet the right man and settle down.

She hopes that time on the Couples Retreat with new boyfriend Brian will ignite their relationship — in-between fighting with her other cast mates of course.

You can check out the latest from Lila on her Twitter and Instagram, where she posts regular updates.