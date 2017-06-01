Who is Joseph David-Jones who plays Clayton Carter on Nashville?

Joseph David-Jones’ character Clayton Carter on Nashville, Maddie’s on-off lover, has been an intriguing one — and has an impressive singing voice.

But who is the actor behind him?

Joseph was born in Los Angeles but he and his family later moved to Florence, Kentucky. Demonstrating a great work ethic as a youngster, he later earned a full scholarship to the University of Kentucky where he studied mechanical engineering.

He began to do some modeling during his studies before his agent saw a spark of talent and encouraged him to go to the International Models & Talent (IMTA) competition in New York.

It was there that he had his first experience with acting, winning the competition’s “Actor of the Year” award.

Having attracted the attention of a number of agencies, Joseph decided to head back to Los Angeles with the aim of becoming an actor.

Jobs soon came his way, including guest appearances in Hysteria (Amazon) and America’s Most Wanted: America Fights Back (Fox). You might also have seen him as Connor Hawke in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW).

Joseph has also appeared in a string of films, including Allegiant, Barely Legal and 5th Street.

It was recently announced that Joseph will appear in Denzel Washington’s upcoming crime drama, Inner City, as well as in Kathryn Bigelow’s new film, Detroit, also starring John Boyega.

When he is not acting, Joseph spends time immersed in music, playing the guitar and piano. He also contributes to the Save the Children Foundation, proving his heart is just as big as his voice.

Nashville airs Thursdays at 9/8c on CMT.