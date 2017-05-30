Who is Jenna Dewan Tatum, the host of NBC’s World of Dance?

NBC’s new dance competition reality series World of Dance is hosted by the stunning Jenna Dewan Tatum.

Jenna, who also acts as a mentor on the show, will be a familiar face to many, but for those who don’t know who she is here’s a quick backgrounder.

The 36-year-old is an actor and dancer and, as the surname might hint, she is married to Hollywood hearthrob Channing Tatum.

The pair met in 2005 and got engaged in September 2008 before tying the knot in July 2009 in Malibu, CA.

The pair have a daughter, Everly, who was born in May 2013.

Jenna was born in December 1980 in Hartford, Connecticut and she spent her childhood in various different cities. She was voted prom queen during her senior year, and later studied at the University of Southern California.

After university she started out as a backup dancer for Janet Jackson, appearing in the star’s Doesn’t Really Matter and All for You music videos, and on her All for You Tour.

Jenna then went on to work with a string of other top artists including Christina Aguilera, Pink, Missy Elliot, Celine Dion, Ricky Martin and Sean Paul.

She was also a part-time model and was the face of activewear line Danskin.

Jenna moved into acting not long before she met Channing Tatum when she appeared with him in the 2006 dance movie Step Up.

She has since had several notable roles on both the big screen and small screen. She played Bunny Janie in The Playboy Club on NBC, and Teresa Morrison on FX’s American Horror Story: Asylum.

From 2013 to 2014 she played Freya Beauchamp in Witches of East End on Lifetime, and since 2015 has been playing the recurring character of Lucy Lane in Supergirl on The CW.

Jenna has also appeared as a guest judge on So You Think You Can Dance and appeared alongside her husband on an episode of Lip Sync Battle in 2016.

Other movies she has appeared in include American Virgin, The Jerk Theory, and 10 Years, which was produced by Channing.

She also helps run the production company 33andOut Productions which she set up with him and some of her friends.

In her spare time she is an animal rights activist and a practicing vegan. She has more than 4million followers on her Instagram and 744,000 on Twitter, where she posts regular updates, at the time of writing.

World of Dance airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on NBC.