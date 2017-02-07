Who is Inbar Lavi, actress who plays Maddie on Bravo’s series Imposters?

Inbar Lavi is the star of Bravo’s new scripted series Imposters, in which she plays con artist Maddie who also pretends to be Ava, Alice and Saffron.

But who is Inbar and where will you have seen her before?

Inbar is an Israeli-American actress, with a long list of credits including In Plain Sight, Sons of Anarchy and most recently Imposters.

She was born to a Polish father and Moroccan mother in Ramat Gan, Israel. She has always loved to perform, her passion manifesting through modern dance and ballet through high school.

Inbar also attended the Sofi Moskowitz School of Acting in Tel Aviv, where she studied method acting. But when she turned 17, she moved to New York City for eight months before accepting a full scholarship to Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in California.

As a child, she suffered from asthma and it required her to use a nebulizer for up to 45 minutes every time. She filled the time by watching movies, which ignited her love for cinema, and desire to become an actor.

Her idols include Natalie Portman, another Israeli-American actor, and an Israeli actor named Ayelet Zurer.

Inbar Lavi loves to hear from her fans, and posted a photo of her surrounded by tons of letters and her signing headshots and notes in return. She captioned the photo: “I have the raddest cheerleaders on the planet.”

Both her parents are Jewish, and Inbar is as well! Her Instagram was filled during the holidays with pictures of her celebrating Hanukkah with her family.

The TV show Prison Break is being revived with Inbar Lavi playing the role Sheeba, which premieres April 4th on Fox.

In Bravo’s Imposters, Inbar’s character assumes up to four different identities to seduce people so they fall in love with her, and then steals all their money and disappears.

Inbar said playing a con artist can be draining. She said: “The main thing I noticed was how incredibly intelligent they are. It’s all about the attention to detail. They’re always 10 steps ahead of everyone else.”

Imposters airs Tuesdays at 10/9C on Bravo.