Who is ‘Evil Stepmother’ and murder convict Colleen Harris?

This week’s edition of Evil Stepmothers casts a spotlight on Colleen Harris, a California who was convicted of first-degree murder after gunning down her husband, a former U.S. Forest Service supervisor, in January 2013.
The episode, named A Murder You Can’t Ignore, tells the story of Colleen Harris — whose stepson accused her in court of having “maliciously, hatefully, shot my dad while he was sleeping.”
Colleen Harris was nicknamed “Grandma Cookie” by her family.
“Successful and newly single, Colleen Harris is having a hard time starting over when she bumps into old flame Bob Harris,” says a press release for the show. “She plans to change her luck with this father of three. His kids will soon find out just how evil Colleen can really be.”