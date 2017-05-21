Who is Emily Browning, actress behind Laura Moon on American Gods?

This week’s American Gods focuses on the backstory of Shadow’s dead wife Laura Moon, played by Emily Browning.

Laura died in a car accident while cheating on Shadow with his best friend shortly before he was released from prison.

Browning has been a screen favorite so far in the Starz series with her captivating screen presence — as her character Laura returns to seemingly haunt Shadow, who she calls “puppy”, in his world.

But what else has Browning been in that you might recognize her from?

Browning is an Australian actress and despite being just 28 already has several big roles under her belt.

Her first ever role was in 1998 movie The Echo of Thunder on Hallmark Channel, before she landed roles in several film and television productions in Australia.

However, it wasn’t until 2002 when she got her big breakthrough in the horror film Ghost Ship, in which she played the character of Katie Harwood.

In 2004 she played Violet Baudelaire in Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events alongside Jim Carrey, a role for which she won the Australian Film Institute International Award for Best Actress.

Her other notable big-screen roles include 2009’s The Uninvited, 2011’s Sucker Punch and Sleeping Beauty, 2013 horror film The Host, 2014’s Pompeii and 2015’s Legend alongside Tom Hardy.

Her appearances on the smallscreen have been less frequent, and she hadn’t acted in a TV series since 2001 when she appeared in Australian crime series Halifax f.p.: Playing God.

Browning is also an accomplished singer, and has sung on screen and for her film’s soundtracks several times.

American Gods is expected to propel her to a new level of stardom, with her role praised by critics.

Her character is central to the storyline and she appears right up until the end of Neil Gaiman’s book on which the series is based.

She is active on social media and you can follow her on Instagram for her latest pics.

American Gods airs Sundays at 9/8c on Starz.