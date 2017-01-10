Who is Eden Sassoon from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Eden Sassoon is one of the new stars of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, joining the cast at the start of Season 7 as a friend of the ladies.

But who is Eden? If you’ve ever washed your hair, then you’ve probably heard of her surname — as she’s the daughter of haircare legend Vidal Sassoon.

Vidal, who sadly passed away in 2012, pretty much did everything there is to do with haircare during his lifetime — including revamping the bob cut and making it famous.

Originally a hairdresser, he went on to found a haircare empire worth millions, which was bought by Procter & Gamble in 1984.

Eden, 43, followed in her father’s footsteps and owns her own hair salon, Eden By Eden Sassoon on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood, as well as a finishing studio and two pilates studios.

Her mother was actress Beverly Adams (later Sassoon), who starred alongside Dean Martin in The Silencers and alongside Mickey Rooney in How to Stuff a Wild Bikini.

Eden is also a big philanthropist and has been heavily involved with founding and leading Beauty Gives Back, a non-profit which aims to help solve the global water crisis, raising money through educational events held by some of the world’s leading hairdressers.

In her private life, Eden loves to live a healthy lifestyle, and often posts pictures of herself exercising and other on her Instagram. She has been sober for over four years after struggling with alcoholism in the past.

Despite all her achievement, Eden is also a hardworking a mum-of-two, sharing custody of her two kids Olivia and Tyler with their dad. She dated All My Children star Jesse McCartney from 2011 to 2012, but is currently single.

Eden has three siblings: Catya, who died in 2002 from a drug-induced heart attack, Elan, and David, who was adopted and later disinherited by their father Vidal after the pair became estranged.

She joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 7 alongside Dorit Kemsley, Eileen Davidson, Erika Girardi, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna and Lisa Vanderpump.