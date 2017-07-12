Who is Dulé Hill, actor who plays Alex Williams on Suits?

The new season of USA Network’s hit show Suits sees Harvey call in help from old friend Alex Williams who also happens to be a senior partner at a rival law firm. But who is Emmy-nominated actor Dulé Hill who plays Alex?

Hill was born in 1975 in East Brunswick, New Jersey to Jamaican parents. The younger of two sons, Hill studied ballet and tap dancing as a child.

At 10, Hill danced for Jerry Lewis on the 1985 MDA Labour Day Telethon. Tap dancing on Broadway gave him a taste for acting as well. During high school, Hill played the younger version of Wesley Snipes’ character in Sugar Hill (1993).

After high school, Hill studied Business Finance at Senton Hall University as a backup while simultaneously studying acting.

Taking a risk paid off when Hill won the part of Preston in the popular 1999 teen rom-com She’s All That alongside Freddy Prinze Jr.

The two actors became close friends and he even attended Prinze’s marriage to Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Later in 1999, Hill took on the most recognizable role of his career to date; Chief of Staff Charlie Young in TV’s The West Wing.

Hill counts his co-star Martin Sheen as one of his most important acting mentors.

In 2004, Hill marriage fellow dancer/actress Nicole Lyn, famous as Emily Roberts in kids TV show Student Bodies (1997).

Lyn briefly appeared on West Wing as an intern. The couple filed for divorce in 2012 citing irreconcilable differences.

Hill left West Wing for another hugely popular TV series, playing Burton Guster in detective show Psych.

As well as the seventh season of Suits, Hill is also currently appearing in CBS legal thriller Doubt and is returning to Psych for a TV movie later this year.

Hill recently announced on social media that he is engaged to actress Jazmyn Simon who plays Julie in the TV show Ballers (2015).

Jazmyn recently announced that she has been cast as his love interest for the Psych movie.

Hill’s next appearance will be at the San Diego Comic-Con teasing the Psych movie alongside his fellow cast mates.

Suits airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on USA Network.