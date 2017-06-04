Who is Dominic Bogart, Joe from Fear the Walking Dead?

Dominic Bogart (no relation to Humphrey) is joining the cast of AMC’s popular Walking Dead spin-off Fear the Walking Dead as Joe, but what has he done before?

Ohio-born, Dominic grew up on a horse farm racing thoroughbreds and playing football.

It was the adrenalin rush from performing that persuaded Dominic to follow his brothers into acting and singing, taking the University of Cincinnati theater program.

Success treading the boards followed, with roles in popular shows like Rent, Jersey Boys, The Grapes of Wrath and as Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar.

Dominic made the move into movies and TV playing Gabe in 2004 boxing movie King of Iron Town and Keith in 2011’s primetime sci-fi show Flashforward.

His talent for singing and playing music won Dominic the lead in the critically acclaimed indie flick I Am Not a Hipster which explores the lifestyle of struggling artists/musicians.

To bring authenticity to their roles Dominic and his fellow actors formed a real band, Canines, wrote a folk, rock album, and went on a tour of tiny bars and clubs.

The hard work paid off and I Am Not a Hipster made a big splash at the Sundance film festival.

More movies followed with roles in dystopian sci-fi Extracted (2012) and as Michael Sticca in the biopic of the New York punk rock scene CBGB alongside actors like Alan Rickman and Malin Akerman.

Dominic also played ‘Church’ in 2015 indie thriller Sympathy, Said the Shark and Hank Fowler in the 2016’s Birth of a Nation, which recounts the events of the 1831 Southampton County slave rebellion.

Birth of a Nation also garnered acclaim at Sundance, winning the Sundance Selection Award that year.

As well as Fear the Walking Dead, Dominic can currently be seen in 2017 movie The Ghost and the Whale alongside acting big hitters Jonathan Price and Tippi Hedren.

Later this year you can catch him in the hotly anticipated movie adaption of Jeannette Walls memoir The Glass Castle starring Brie Larson.

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.