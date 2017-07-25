Who is Diko Sulahian, Peggy’s tycoon husband from The Real Housewives of Orange County

Peggy Sulahian and her husband Diko have been one of the most refreshing and welcome additions to the new season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Their lavish lifestyle has taken center stage, with footage showing Diko buying his wife dazzling jewellery and cameras capturing an amazing array of supercars in the couple’s garage.

But he was also seen joining her for an emotional consultation at a plastic surgery clinic, where she opened up about getting breast implants following a double mastectomy.

Diko, who has emerged as a big family man who more than anything loves his wife, says in an interview with producers: “Peggy, to me, is the sexiest person in the world. I mean, with or without breasts, she’s my soul-mate.”

The pair have three kids, daughters Giovanna, 20, and Gianelle, 18, ands son Koko, 10.

Diko is a long-time car lover and made his money in the high-end specialist automobile wheel market.

He is the president and founder of WTW Corp, which stands for Wholesale Tire and Wheel and is the parent company of a number of brands, several of which are named after Diko and Peggy’s kids — Giovanna Wheels, Gianelle Designs, Koko Kuture, Koko SOLiD and GFG Forged Modular Wheels.

The company was founded in 1997 and creates high-end aftermarket wheels for luxury cars — everything from Ferraris and Aston Martins to Bentleys and Lamborghinis.

The headquarters is in Santa Fe Springs, CA.

Diko’s entry on the Lamborghini Club of America reveals his car collection has previously included a Lamborghini Gallardo Coupe, a Spyder version of the same supercar, a Lamborghini LP560-4 Spyder, a Ferrari 612 Scaglietti, and a Rolls Royce Phantom.

Footage of his garage on The Real Housewives of Orange County has shown an array of other vehicles too, and revealed he has a penchant for a black-and-white color scheme in his cars.

Diko started out in the industry by importing and distributing wheels from overseas firms, but says he started making his own wheels after a string of bad experiences with manufacturers.

When it comes to actually making the wheels, Diko is involved in every stage of the process and describes his perfectionism as an “illness”.

Like his wife, Diko has a big presence on social media including around 50,000 followers on Instagram at the time of writing, with his feed including pictures of his cars and what he gets up to in his family life.

He recently posed for a picture with his own father and son.

He also posts regular pics of him with his other kids and out and about with Peggy.

Check out more of Diko and Peggy in the RHOC Season 12 trailer below.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.