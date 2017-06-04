Who is Daniel Sharman, Troy Otto in Fear the Walking Dead?

AMC has billed Fear the Walking Dead’s newest edition Troy Otto as a ‘wild and charismatic character, with a cruel streak’ but just who is Daniel Sharman who plays him?

Daniel was born in Aril 1986 in London, England. He started acting at a young age, joining The Royal Shakespeare Company from age nine on productions such as Macbeth.

For three years he studies for a BA at the London Academy of Dramatic Arts which helped him to win small roles in British TV shows like Inspector Lewis.

In 2011, Daniel broke into movies playing Ares, Greek God of War, alongside latest Superman Henry Cavill in Immortals. A role as Basil in creepy horror sequel The Collection (2013) quickly followed.

After moving to L.A. Daniel’s TV career started to really take off with a recurring role as beta werewolf Isaac Lahey in seasons 2-3 of Teen Wolf, leaving at the end of season 3 to pursue other projects.

Disappointed fans didn’t have to wait long to see Sharman back on their TV screens. He joined the cast of Vampire Diary’s spin-off The Originals as the witch Kaleb, who had been possessed by original VD vampire Kol for the show’s second season.

Daniel took part in Funny or Die’s amusing sketch Sexy Dark Ages sending up lavish period TV shows for their over the top raunchiness.

Aside from Fear the Walking Dead, Daniel also recently starred in kid’s fantasy movie Albion: The Enchanted Stallion with John Cleese and Debora Messing.

Sharman currently splits his time between London and L.A. When he is not acting in TV, movies or on the stage he also enjoys traveling across the globe. Fiercely competitive, Daniel boxes in his spare time and plays in a local soccer team.

Daniel regularly uses his social media following to raise money for Cystic Fibrosis. More recently he used his network to help crowd fund $20,000 to fund alien invasion short film Soon You Will be Gone in which he played Jason.

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.