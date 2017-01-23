Who is Corinne Olympios, who keeps getting naked on The Bachelor?

The Bachelor contestant Corinne Olympios has repeatedly hit the headlines over a string of naked incidents on the ABC series — but who is she, and what’s her history?

In Episode 2 of the latest iteration of The Bachelor, the 25-year-old stripped topless before cuddling up to Season 21’s man-looking-for-love Nick Viall in a swimming pool.

Then in Episode 3 she visited Viall wearing a trenchcoat — with very little else underneath, before spraying her cleavage with whipped cream and having Viall lick it off.

Corinne is a Greek/American actress, model and business model from Sunny Isles Beach, FL. The petite 21-year-old hasn’t been afraid of showing off her body in the past, posing for several barely-there photoshoots during her career, although nothing with total nudity.

Her profile on Model Mayhem also has her other vital stats — a 32″ D-cup bust, 22″ waist and 32″ hips. She is also a size zero and weighs 100lbs.

She got involved in the theatre while studying at Florida International University, and went on to be represented by DDO Artists Agency.

She says on ExploreTalent that she has worked in a string of music videos including for Pitbull, Akon, Ace Hood, DJ Khaled, Lil Jon, 2 Chainz and Juicy J.

She also mentions having worked for online fashion retailer Net Pinky, as well as a Nike campaign and another for Cover Male underwear.

Corinne recently told Glamour magazine she ralso uns the online arm of her family business, believed to be called ArmorGarage Inc. and based in Miami, “doing epoxy flooring and roof coatings”.

In her personal life, Corinne is a dog-lover, particularly of the small variety, and owns three as pets. She also loves to party and has been to Coachella in the past.

She used to have tattoos but is in the process of having them removed with lasers, so they are mostly faded.

Other interesting titbits about Corinne are that she still has her childhood nanny, and she submitted herself for the show.

Online, Corinne is only really active today on Instagram where she has an impressive 112,000 followers at the time of writing, and Twitter, where she has another 9,000. She hasn’t used her public Facebook profile since August 2013.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.