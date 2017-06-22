Who is Colin Cunningham, actor who plays Julian Slink on Syfy’s Blood Drive?

Syfy’s grindhouse series Blood Drive has exploded on to our screens with a mass of sinew and human flesh — telling the story of a race across the US in cars powered by human blood.

The race is organised by the sinister, creepy character of Julian Slink, played by Colin Cunningham, but who is the actor behind the character?

Colin was born in 1966 in Los Angeles, California. He started acting after a friend dared him to go along to a public casting call, and he later studied directing at the Vancouver Film School.

Known as a versatile actor, Colin is also a successful director as well as being a founding member of the Open Fist Theatre Company.

Film roles include appearing with Arnold Schwarzenegger in The 6th Day (2000), and playing opposite Jennifer Garner in 2005’s Elektra.

Over the years, you could have seen Colin on TV in Stargate SG-1, in which he played the recurring role of USAF Major Paul Davis. You might also have seen him in the award-winning Canadian series Da Vinci’s Inquest.

Canada, in fact, is where Colin is probably best known. He has racked up three Leo Awards (and twelve nominations), including Best Director for a Short Drama and Best Performance by a Male in a Short Drama for his short film Centigrade.

Colin has directed a number of award-winning music videos (he is also a music video director for Country Music Television) and received a nomination for Best Emerging Director at the 2008 Vancouver International Film Festival.

Colin has recently been making more of a name for himself in the USA, particularly with his role as John Pope in Falling Skies, which also stars Noah Wyle and has Steven Spielberg as the executive producer.

As well as acting and directing, Colin also plays tenor saxophone in a New York-based soul/funk band called WHAT-THE-FUNK!

Check out the trailer for Blood Drive below.

Blood drive airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Syfy.