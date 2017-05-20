Who Is Christopher Lloyd, who stars as the preacher in 12 Monkeys?

12 Monkeys Season 3 features a fantastic guest turn by Christopher Lloyd as the preacher.

Lloyd was born on October 22, 1938, in Connecticut and is a character actor best known for his fantastic turn as Doc Brown in the Back To The Future movies. But what else has he been in?

Christopher Lloyd: Early roles and sitcoms

Lloyd’s acting career started in the early seventies and one of his first movie roles was that of Taber in One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest in which he starred alongside Jack Nicholson.

But it wasn’t until 1978 that Lloyd would win international attention for his comedic role of Reverend Jim Ignatowski in the classic sitcom Taxi.

In Taxi, Lloyd acted alongside Danny DeVito, Tony Danza, Marilu Henner and the late Andy Kaufman.

Taxi would run for five seasons and was a sprint board that led Lloyd into the final frontier and beyond.

Star Trek Connections, Back To The Future, and a pesky rabbit

In 1984 Lloyd landed himself the role of the Klingon Commander Kruge in Star Trek III: The Search For Spock, but it turns out that Lloyd’s connection with Star Trek dated back a little further.

According to a passage in his autobiography, Walter Koenig, who originated the role of Chekov in the original Star Trek series, revealed that he’d attended acting classes with Christopher Lloyd at The Neighbourhood Playhouse.

Lloyd put in a memorable turn as Kruge, who did well to challenge Kirk but was eventually bested.

In 1985 Lloyd would land the role of Doc Brown in Back To The Future series — one that he has reprised a number of times in various short films and on TV since the film trilogy finished.

His character was responsible for a whole generation of geeks screaming “Great Scott!” as they made their latest brilliant discovery.

1988 would see Lloyd get his opportunity to play another villain by landing the part of Judge Doom in the innovative computer animated Who Framed Roger Rabbit.

The actor is known for his gravelly voice and elastic face, which can produce crazy expressions.

12 Monkeys role

In the episode Nature, which airs tonight, Lloyd will play the preacher who is tasked with the job of indoctrinating people into the cult of the 12 Monkeys.

From the little we know, this preacher character is the father of the mysterious Palid Man — who has been a persistent source of hassle for Cole and Cassandra since the show’s first season.

All episodes of 12 Monkeys Season 3 air this weekend on Syfy.