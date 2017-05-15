Who is Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons’ new husband Todd Spiewak?

The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons has just tied the knot with his longtime partner Todd Spiewak.

But while Parsons is used to making headlines, Spiewak is more of a stranger to the spotlight — working as a graphic designer.

The pair tied the knot on Saturday, May 13, in the famous Rainbow Room on the 65th floor of 30 Rockefeller Place in NYC.

Their wedding comes five years after Parsons came out in an interview with the New York Times in 2012, confirming he and Spiewak had been together in a solid relationship for more than a decade.

They have now been together for 15 years.

Parsons shared pictures of the pair’s wedding with his 4.7 million fans on Instagram.

The snaps included the pair sharing their first dance.

Spiewak works as an art director and graphic designer and has a Bachelor in Fine Arts (BFA) from Boston University.

He has worked for a string of big names in the past including American Express, The New York Times, Barnes & Noble, HP and KitchenAid.

He and Parsons also co-founded a production company called That’s Wonderful Productions, with Spiewak’s role to head-hunt properties for use on screen.

The pair were honored with the “Inspiration Award” at the 2013 GLSEN Respect Awards, which showcases the work of people who have a significant impact on LGBTQ youth.

Their acceptance of the award was their first public appearance together.

In his spare time, Spiewak enjoys watching tennis and has attended a string of big games with Parsons including the U.S. Open.

When accepting his Emmy award in 2013, Parsons described him as his “favorite person on the planet”. The pair are both dog-lovers.