Who is Adam Kimble from Discovery’s The Wheel?

Discovery’s The Wheel is a new spin on survivalist shows. The series challenges six participants to survive in six inhospitable terrains across South America over the course of sixty days.

Adam Kimble was one of those starting six. But who is the 6ft 3in bearded 29-year-old when he’s at home?

Adam is from Minooka, Illinois, but currently lives in Tahoe Vista, California, with his high-school sweetheart-turned wife and their three-year-old chocolate lab, Sofi.

He is an experienced “ultramarathoner” and has finished in the top three of three prestigious ultramarathons — including winning the Gobi March 250km (155mile) race in 2015, which takes place across the Gobi Desert in China.

Like a real-life Forrest Gump, he also ran across the entire United States in 60 days in early 2016.

However, Adam is more than just a runner. He is also a coach, public speaker and event consultant — where he draws upon his wide-ranging life experiences, as well as his running.

Adam has a Master’s of Science in Sports Management, and played Division-I baseball at Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois.

Later, after quitting his job and upping sticks, he spent a year travelling across six continents with his wife.

His motivation for taking part in The Wheel was to support his childhood best friend, Mark, who before the show was diagnosed with Stage 4 brain cancer and given 6-16 months to live.

Adam chose to participate to show Mark that he’s not alone and that he is right there fighting with him.

While in the wild for one of the episodes of The Wheel, Adam found a sloth and nicknamed him Sid!

His Instagram and Twitter profile pictures both feature selfies with the sloth at the time of writing. This of course has made him a fan favorite.

The Wheel airs on Discovery every Friday at 10/9c.