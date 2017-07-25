Who is AD Diggs, Moniece Slaughter’s girlfriend on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood?

Moniece Slaughter has a new lover in her life on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood, and this time it’s a woman!

Moniece’s relationship with Annette Diggs — who goes by the name AD Diggs for short — comes after she previously dated Rich Dollaz and Lil Fizz, the father of her son Kamron David.

But who is AD, and what does she do for a living?

The 34-year-old, who has both Italian and Puerto Rican heritage, is originally from Brooklyn, New York, but now lives in Los Angeles.

She’s an entrepreneur, the founder of DiggTheKicks, a sneaker store based in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

The firm sells “classic collectibles and on trend sneakers” with affordable pricing.

AD says the brand is “for sneaker heads” and was inspired by her decades-long love of sneakers, which began when she was a youngster growing up playing and watching basketball.

Annette goes by the name @diggthekicks on Instagram, where she poses a selection of pics and videos of what she’s been getting up to along with some inspirational messages.

Her footwear store also has its own Instagram page @d.t.k_diggthekicks, with an online shop also soon set to launch on the firm’s website.

AD says she generally likes to stay clear of drama and pettiness, but she agreed to take part on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood because it was a challenge, and gives her a chance to be a role model for the LGBTQ community.

Moniece has said that her son Kamron David’s father Lil Fizz is “really ok” with her and AD’s relationship because Kamron and AD have a good bond and are like “two peas in a pod”.

She added: “I think he’s more accepting because it’s not a man.”

Love & Hip Hop Hollywood airs Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.