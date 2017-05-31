Monsters and Critics
Who is 7-year-old stand-up comedian Nathan Bockstahler from Little Big Shots?

31st May 2017 by
Little Big Shots ups the comedy factor this week — with a hilarious routine by 7-year-old stand-up comedian Nathan Bockstahler.

Nathan, from Carlsbad, California, has been into performing since a very young age and honed his routines in front of friends and family

He also performed at a school talent show, but his first big appearance on stage came when he appeared on Season 11 of America’s Got Talent — which this week featured a piano-playing chicken.

He got through the audition stages, getting Yes votes from all the judges, with his routine including jokes about having ADHD and how girls say one thing and mean another.

However, he was eliminated at the Judge Cuts meaning he missed out on the Quaterfinals.

Nathan has his own Twitter page with more than 8,000 followers where you can get his latest updates.

Little Big Shots airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.

