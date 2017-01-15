Who gave RHOA’s Porsha Williams a ‘golden shower’? Ask Kenya Moore…

The Real Housewives of Atlanta regularly leaves us with unanswered questions — but ‘Who gave Porsha Williams a golden shower?’ has got to be one of the strangest.

The bizarre sex act — which sees someone pee on someone else for sexual kicks — surfaces on RHOA this week when Kenya Moore suddenly makes a connection about who Porsha Williams could have got one off.

The realization comes about while Kenya is speaking with Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey about a message from Phaedra Parks where she says she wants 50 per cent of the proceeds from her pop-up shop.

The ladies say they don’t remember the figure being so high, and Cynthia says even Sheree Whitfield thinks the figure is inaccurate, adding: “Sheree Whitfield is a human tape recorder, OK?”

But Kandi disagrees, saying: “She [Sheree] always brings stuff back wrong. Sheree invited me to a lunch with her and Porsha. Then all of a sudden, Porsha goes, ‘Sheree was telling me how you had said that me and Block [Spencer] had sex.’ The part that I had spoke on was that they’d dated before.

“I guess Sheree had the conversation with her again — I guess [Sheree] threw in the part of them having sex.”

At that moment something clicks with Kenya Moore, and she says excitedly: “Is he the one that peed on her?”

Cue a flash-back to the ladies playing a game of Never Have I Ever while in Miami last year, when Williams took a drink when people were asked if they had ever had a ‘golden shower’.

Having a drink while playing Never Have I Ever is a sign that you have done whatever is said.

Kenya high-fives Kandi after her lightbulb moment, but Kandi says she doesn’t want to have anything to do with the rumor. She says: “Leave me out of the pee!”

So-called ‘golden showers’ have already been in the news this week after it was claimed Donald Trump paid prostitutes to urinate on each other and Russia had tapes of it.

Also on this week’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kenya returns home to Moore Manor from Charlotte to find it’s been vandalized again by her estranged ex Matt.

Kenya also experiences some drama when an unexpected guest turns up at Phaedra’s pop-up shop. And Phaedra reveals some jaw-dropping secrets to Kenya about her marriage while giving her legal advice.

And Cynthia Bailey and Noelle move out of the home they used to share with Peter, and some unexpected houseguests turn up at Kandi’s home.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.