Who are Veronika and Michael Obeng from Second Wives Club?

In the latest episode of E!’s new reality show Second Wives Club Veronika Obeng, third wife of surgeon to the stars Dr. Michael Obeng, discovers the shocking truth about her husband’s alleged affair.

But just who are the Obengs?

Country girl Veronika grew up in the dusty, small town of Spiro, Oklahoma bailing hay and riding horses alongside five brothers and a sister.

Despite a high school pregnancy, Veronika attended college at OU. A strong athlete, she managed to run track whilst bringing up the baby.

Up until the filming of the show, Veronika worked as the General Manger at her husband’s Beverly Hills surgical practice.

The couple have three children together in addition to five children from previous marriages so Veronika juggled the day-to-day running of the business with caring for eight children.

In addition, Veronika runs her own lifestyle and mommy blog, Modern Womanhood, which focuses on parenting tips, self-esteem, diversity, and fashion.

In Second Wives Club Veronika contributes a mix of funny, meme-worthy scenes like popping champagne at Taco Bell with the high-drama surrounding her husband’s alleged cheating.

Michael Obeng grew up in poverty in Ghana but fought the odds to train at Harvard as a surgeon. He specializes in plastic and reconstructive surgery and is one of only a few people to successfully reattach a limb.

His Beverly Hills practice boasts a celebrity clientele such as ex-Baywatch babe Donna D’Errico, who flaunted her return to her orange swimsuit after a day of surgical procedures from the doctor.

Michael founded his own not-for-profit organization; R.E.S.T.O.R.E. Worldwide Inc. through which surgeons donate their skills to sufferers of disfigurements in third world countries.

During the filming of the show, Veronika revealed that Michael had cheated on her in the past and she has subsequently filed for divorce.

Before Second Wives Club was due to premiere Michael Obeng reportedly filed a lawsuit against E! in an attempt to prevent the show from airing, claiming that filmmakers created artificial conflicts that might harm his business.

The latest episode is set to show the aftermath of more cheating allegations and the effect on the couple’s marriage.

Second Wives Club airs Thursdays at 9pm ET/PT on E!.