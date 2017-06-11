Who are Tania Mehra and Dean Bornstein from Second Wives Club?

Ball of energy Tania Mehra and film producer Dean Bornstein can currently be seen planning their wedding on E!’s fun new reality show Second Wives Club — but just who are they?

Canadian actor and producer Bornstein (AKA Dean Hamilton) was born in Ontario. After three years majoring in accounting at Michigan State, Dean moved to LA to finish up his education at the University of South California Business School.

His career soon took a change in direction when, after successfully gaining a place on ABC television’s talent program, Bornstein decided to pursue a career in acting.

Roles in the 1987 Alfred Hitchcock Presents episode; The Initiation and crime show 21 Jump Street quickly followed.

Bornstein eventually moved into producing, becoming CEO of Sherwood Media and Tayrona Entertainment Studios and making films such as Blonde and Blonder (2007) starring Pamela Anderson.

Bornstein, whose net worth has been estimated at $7million, has one son; Zack, from a previous marriage who is a wide receiver for the UCLA Bruins.

Tania Mehra was born in 1981 in Pennsylvania. Her parents originate from New Deli and Tania’s inherited good looks led her to be crowned Miss India USA in2011.

The fashion model moved to California to pursue entertainment, appearing on shows such as Millionaire Matchmaker (2014) and My Antonio (2009).

Tania is a huge football fan, supporting the Philadelphia Eagles and playing fantasy football in her spare time.

She also dated Huston Rockets basketball player Royce White but their relationship ended after allegations of domestic violence.

Mehra appeared on a 2015 episode of Botched seeking a rhinoplasty to fix a previously ‘botched’ nose job. In the episode, she revealed she had felt pressured into having the first operation by another previous boyfriend.

According to Instagram and Twitter profiles, Tania is all about positive energy. In her spare time, the dog activist volunteers with animal charities such as Wings of Rescue to save abandoned pets.

Tania and Dean’s current storyline on Second Wives Club focuses on the drama surrounding the planning of their 2016 wedding to which several co-stars were not invited. Tania and Dean are currently expecting their first child together.

Second Wives Club airs Sundays at 10/9c on E!