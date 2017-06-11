Who are Shawna Craig and Lorenzo Lamas from Second Wives Club?

Self-proclaimed ‘southern hippie’ Shawna Craig and fifth time’s the charm, serial-husband Lorenzo Lamas’ relationship comes under pressure in E!’s hottest new reality show Second Wives Club, but just who are the famous pair?

Shawna Craig was born in 1986 to Mexican/Irish parents in L.A. then raised in Tallahassee, FL.

From a young age, Craig enjoyed performing arts, attending theater school before embarking on a modeling career with a focus on events and promotions.

She modeled for big racing fixtures but also made money working at a fertility agency.

Craig soon made the leap from modeling to TV, appearing on reality shows like The Janice Dickinson Modelling Agency and Hell’s Kitchen. After marrying Lamas in 2011, the pair took part in Celebrity Wife Swap together.

The couple hit the headlines when Shawna gave birth to her stepdaughter’s baby after agreeing to be a surrogate.

Shawna is roughly the same age as her stepdaughter; ex-Bachelor contestant Shayne Lamas and the pair are good friends.

When she is not filming for Second Wives Shawna raises money for charity and once donated her hair to Locks of Love.

Lorenzo Lamas was born in 1958 to Argentinian actor Fernando Lamas and star of Hollywood synchronized swimming movies Arlene Dahl who later divorced.

Lorenzo was sent away to military school and on his return was made to sleep in the garage of the home his father shared with his new stepmother; Esther Williams.

Keen to pursue a career in acting, Lamas attended Tony Barr’s Actor’s Workshop which led to Lamas winning the role of Tom Chisum in 1978’s hit movie Grease.

TV success quickly followed with recurring roles in Love Boat and Falcon Crest. Lamas also co-starred with two of his ex-wives in crime soap Renegade from 92-97 before training as a martial artist and moving into action movies

Lorenzo had his own short-lived reality show Leave it to Lamas in 2009 and co-wrote an autobiography, Renegade Heart, about his many marriages.

Lamas recently retrained as a commercial helicopter pilot — as highlighted by his profile picture on Twitter — until falling back into the spotlight with current wife Shawna Craig on Second Wives Club.

Second Wives Club airs Sundays at 10/9c on E!.