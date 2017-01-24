Whitney Thore gets pregnant…and is she bisexual? It’s My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 3B

My Big Fat Fabulous Life is back for Season 3B, and Whitney Thore is facing all kinds of dilemmas…over her sexuality — and getting pregnant!

Footage from the new season shows newly-blonde Whitney exploring her sexuality like never before following her split from Lennie Alehate, as she’s filmed coming close to kissing another woman and saying: “I’m feeling a vibe!”

And things get even more crazy when she gets a pregnancy test done and it comes back positive — with Lennie eager to see the results, asking: “Can I see the tests?”

Some people have speculated over whether Whitney actually did get pregnant during the filming of the show but TLC confirmed in a release about the new season that she has to cope “with an unexpected pregnancy”.

Whitney’s dad Glenn also tells her in footage from the show: “You’ve broken up with Lennie, and you come home an unwed mother.”

And Whitney, who suffers from Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, says: “I didn’t even think it was possible!”

In the new season Whitney also has her friendship with BFF Buddy put through the mill as they try to make it work as landlord and tenant, with new homeowner Whitney finding her big girl dance class takes on a new role in her life.

She and her dance buddy Todd Beasley head to NYC for a dance workshop, which brings even more strain. And while her career starts to blossom at KISS 95.1, it paves the way for a head-to-head dance battle with another local big girl dance group.

Fast-forward to the present day and the latest big MBFFL news is that Whitney’s amazing mum Babs recently suffered a stroke.

Whitney revealed the news on Monday, but said she hoped Babs would make a full recovery and would be well enough to watch the My Big Fat Fabulous Life premiere.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC.