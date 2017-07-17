What’s on TV tonight: Best of Monday July 17, 2017

It may still summer silly season on TV with lots of shows on hiatus, but things are starting to pick up again.

Game of Thrones returned at the weekend, and there’s lots of options for television lovers on the box tonight.

Here’s our top picks of what to watch on TV today, Monday July, 2017.

Reality TV

First up, things are getting tense on The Bachelorette, with Rachel now down to four guys, while over on FOX it’s the first round of The Academy callbacks on So You Think You Can Dance.

That’s followed by SuperHuman, which includes a man who can memorize every detail of a set of keys to unlock several doors, while over on NBC American Ninja Warrior features a qualifying round in Denver.

For all you comic fans out there, don’t miss tonight’s episode of American Pickers on History which features a super-rare copy of the first ever comic featuring Spider-Man.

Meanwhile, VH1 has a veritable feast in the conclusion of the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta reunion, as drama continues backstage with Joseline Hernandez. And hopefully a string of fans’ questions will be answered. Will Kirk Frost finally agree to take a paternity test?

Also on VH1, it’s a big episode of Basketball Wives as Evelyn Lozada and Jennifer Williams talk for the first time in five years.

Over on Bravo, it’s the drama-filled Part 2 of the Southern Charm reunion followed by Episode 2 of the new season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, where we find out just what’s been causing all those problems for Shannon Beador.

After that there’s two episodes of Sweet Home Oklahoma.

On MTV, things have reached boiling point for Jenelle and David on Teen Mom 2, while for fans of British accents the network is later airing the third and fourth episodes of the UK version of the show, Teen Mum.

For car fans, don’t miss Street Outlaws: New Orleans on Discovery as Houston transplant David Bird Jones and Shane Lester get a shot at the big-tire list.

Meanwhile, TLC have new episodes of Counting On and Kate Plus 8.

Scripted series

There’s not much on in the world of scripted TV at the moment, but a new episode of Preacher airs tonight which reveals a darker side of Jesse.

Also a new episode of VH1’s new series Daytime Divas airs after Basketball Wives, in an episode which sees Maxine drop a bombshell on air.

Documentaries

On PBS, Presenting Princess Shaw on POV looks at the unlikely collaboration between nurse turned YouTube star Princess Shaw, and Israeli artist Kutiman.

True crime

For true crime lovers, check out The Coroner: I Speak for the Dead on Investigation Discovery, which looks at the case of soldier Sam Gore, who was stabbed to death in his home. Before that is Murder Calls, in an episode called Death Mask.

Food

Tonight on Food, it’s everything cake on a new Dessert Games, followed by two new episodes of Texas Cake House.

Comedy

On The CW, prepare for laughs as actor Kearran Giovanni and comedian Jonathan Mangum take the improv stage in Whose Line Is It Anyway?