What is The Mist about? Series is based on Stephen King story

Chilling new series The Mist premieres on Spike tonight.

Stephen King’s original novella, The Mist, was released in 1980 and centered around a mysterious mist, containing vicious monsters, that engulfed and terrorized a community in Maine.

Horror fans will no doubt recall the film of the same name, which was released in 2007 and had a slightly darker ending than King’s novella.

Now Spike have created a 10-episode series based on the novella.

Spike’s show initially revolves around a small town being ripped apart by a shocking crime.

8As people try to piece their lives back together, a thick, rolling mist creeps in and cuts them off from the outside world.

As strange and alarming events unfold in the town, even family and friends can no longer be trusted.

With the mist posing many new threats, society begins to break down as its rules are no longer applicable. Morality and sanity are pushed to, and beyond, breaking point.

The cast contains some familiar faces, including Frances Conroy (Six Feet Under, American Horror Story), Dan Butler (Frasier), and Isiah Whitlock Jr. (The Wire).

You can check out the official trailer in the clip below.

The Mist airs Thursdays at 10/9c on Spike.