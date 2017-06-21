What is the car on Syfy’s Blood Drive? It’s a menacing Chevrolet Camaro

Syfy’s grindhouse series Blood Drive is one of the goriest shows on TV — with cars that “eat” humans to use their blood for fuel.

But what is the main red car that’s captured fans attention driven by central characters Arthur and Grace, played by Alan Ritchson and Christina Ochoa?

The sinister-looking machine is a Chevrolet Camaro, which has been around in various forms for over 50 years, attaining cult status as a pony or muscle car.

The Camaro has long been a favorite of tuners and customizers, and the resurrection of the vehicle in 2009, after an absence of seven years, went down well with car fans around the world.

First-generation cars had a myriad of engine options, all the way from a 230 cu in 6-cylinder to a 396 cu in V8. In V8 form, the Camaro was a serious muscle car. The most desirable models were the RS and SS.

The car is now in its fifth incarnation, and the current model’s styling was inspired by the sixties original.

The much-loved car is also no stranger to screen roles, and has quite a repertoire in front of the camera…

Original models have had plenty of movie outings, most notably in Fast and Furious, which starred a 1973 RS-Z28 F-Bomb replica. 2 Fast 2 Furious included a cool-looking 1969 Yenko replica.

1999’s Summer of Sam had a suitably menacing Camaro as the star car — a red 1968 350.

Perhaps though, it is the Transformers franchise which has done the most to show off the Camaro.

Bumblebee was introduced to us in the form of a slightly, er, well used 1977 Z28, later famously updating himself to a shiny 2011 SS.

Now Blood Drive is giving it another lease of of life — albeit with a tank full of human blood.

Blood Drive airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Syfy.