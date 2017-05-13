What Happens at The Abbey: Billy’s ‘dent’ and Brandi Glanville’s vagina are cross-examined

In this series premiere of What Happens At The Abbey, an excessive amount of drinking goes down at West Hollywood’s landmark gay bar which is looking more and more like a Chippendale’s male strip show these days.

In the eye-popping clip below, reality TV star, mother of two and former “Real Housewife” Brandi Glanville gets “handsy” with “straight” guy, Billy the server. He says “picking up chicks is really easy” at the bar which seems to be crossing over from gay to everyone’s invited to play.

Leggy Brandi has a well-publicized love affair with drinking it up at The Abbey. But if 23-year-old VIP server Billy looks familiar, you probably know him as Ellen DeGeneres’ gardener on The Ellen Show.

In our clip below, Glanville is partying with some friends and she sizes up and pats down Billy, who says off camera “Your server is more than a meatstick!”

This decorum is lost on Brandi, as she marvels at his wedding tackle and says, “I just want to see [his privates] … everyone wears padded underwear now…can you take your pants off and show me?”

She turns to her table and says: “Literally, that dent was a deep as my vagina!” Nice!

Cue the horrified looks from the two gay men sitting at her table!



The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star joins Tori Spelling (a mother of five) as they haunt the famous gay bar in WeHo (West Hollywood) where the pretty shiny gay people meet up and cool off.

Producers The Abbey, is an institution where labels are abandoned, inclusion is paramount and everyone and regardless of their sexuality comes to mix and mingle with celebrities.

What Happens At The Abbey airs Sundays at 10:00 pm ET/PT on E!