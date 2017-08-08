Wes and Malia from Below Deck Med are dating: Couple on romantic trip to South Africa

Wes Walton and Malia White from Below Deck Mediterranean are officially dating — as the couple share a romantic trip to his home country South Africa.

Fans have been questioning whether their relationship would last after chef Adam Glick — who was involved in a love triangle with the pair on the show — revealed that he and Malia had hooked up before they even joined the crew of the Sirocco.

But the couple, who joined the Below Deck Med cast members to film a Watch What Happens Live reunion special last week, have stood the test of time.

Both Malia and Wes have taken to Instagram in recent days to post photographs of them cozying up together in South Africa, where Wes comes from.

Photos show the pair sharing a helicopter ride together in the panoramic mountains of the country’s Drakensberg region.

So good to be back home. #backonafricansoil #homeiswheretheheartis #Drakensberg #proudlysouthafrican #belowdeckmed #belowdeck A post shared by Wes_BelowdeckMed (@wesbelowdeck) on Aug 5, 2017 at 10:27pm PDT

Malia posted a set of pictures, including one of her inside the helicopter, with the caption: “Helicopter rides over the Drakensberg mountain range with a champagne toast at the top!”

The loved-up pair also went on safari in the stunningly beautiful country, where they saw wildlife including a cheetah, jackal, hippos and elephants.

They also came up close and personal with the king of the jungle — a male lion.

Another picture showed the couple sharing a romantic moment as they sat on a rock overlooking a stunning vista, with Wes holding his arm around Malia from behind.

Wes wrote: “Life is always better in the berg (aka mountains). #views #SAfeels #freshair #proudlysouthafrican #belowdeckmed #belowdeck.”

Life is always better in the berg (aka mountains). #views #SAfeels #freshair #proudlysouthafrican #belowdeckmed #belowdeck A post shared by Wes_BelowdeckMed (@wesbelowdeck) on Aug 5, 2017 at 11:58pm PDT

The Below Deck Med season finale airs tonight at 9/8c on Bravo. The Watch What Happens Live reunion special airs next Tuesday, August 15, at 9/8c.