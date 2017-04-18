Weeping Lisa Rinna walks out of RHOBH reunion after Kim Richards turmoil proves too much

Lisa Rinna walks out of tonight’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion — after Kim Richards symbolically returns a gift she gave her for her grandson.

The emotional moment comes after host Andy Cohen asks Kim what she did with the stuffed bunny rabbit kids’ toy which Lisa gave her.

In one of the most emotionally hard-hitting moments in RHOBH reunion history, Kim then looks behind her and pulls out the rabbit from behind the sofa.

She says: “I brought the bunny…because I never gave it to my grandson. Because I didn’t feel like it had good energy. Sorry.”

As she walks over and hands it back to Lisa, she says: “So I think what I should do is give it to you, and when you are in a better place maybe you can give it back to me.

“Because right now I don’t feel like it was given to me with the right energy, and it’s just been sitting there, and I couldn’t give it to my grandson because I’m all about energy and positive things.”

Their feud this season centered around Lisa spreading damaging gossip that recovering addict Kim might be having a relapse, and was being enabled by her sister Kyle.

At the reunion, Eden Sassoon offers Kim one of her “crystals”, saying: “Maybe it will help heal you.”

But Kim quickly replies: “No, I’m healed. I’m good.” Sister Kyle doesn’t know where to look as she bites her finger anxiously.

Kim, referring to the bunny, adds: “I feel like maybe that could be given to somebody else and that you would mean it more and get better energy giving it to somebody else.”

The symbolic act and Kim’s reasoning strikes a nerve with Lisa, and she begins to cry as she looks steadfastly at Kim.

Shortly afterwards, host Andy turns to Lisa to give her a chance to talk. But everything becomes too unbearable, and she walks out of the reunion saying: “I just can’t.”

The reunion also sees Erika Girardi tell Dorit Kemsley‘s husband Paul ‘PK’ Kemsley to “get the f*** out of here” as he tries to explain himself, and the women discuss their respective careers.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion Part 2 airs tonight at 9/8c on Bravo.