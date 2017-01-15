‘We need journalists to expose truths’ says Sister Helen Prejean on ID’s Killing Richard Glossip

Sister Helen Prejean yesterday called on journalists to do all they can to expose truths in society — as she discussed new Investigation Discovery documentary series Killing Richard Glossip.

The high-profile nun, a long time advocate against the death penalty, believes Glossip is innocent of commissioning the 1997 murder of Barry Van Treese for which he was convicted.

Glossip is currently on death row in Oklahoma, with his case the subject of ID’s new series which will air over two nights starting March 5.

Speaking at the Television Critics Association (TCA) winter press tour, Sister Helen said: “We need journalists and people like you to open the curtain and expose these truths. There is such a thing as truth.”

Glossip has consistently maintained his innocence in the murder of Van Treese. In his series filmmaker Jo Berlinger delves into the facts of the case, which led to both Glossip and Justin Sneed — who admitted killing Van Treese — ending up behind bars.

However, in a huge twist Sneed avoided the death penalty after agreeing to cut a deal for a life sentence with prosecutors, by testifying against Glossip who he said hired him to do it.

Both men have very different accounts of what happened in the lead up to Van Treese’s killing at a Best Budget Inn in Oklahoma City on January 7, 1997.

Sister Prejean was joined on a panel at the TCA winter press tour by actress Susan Sarandon, who played her in the 1995 film version of her book Dead Man Walking.

The book was a biographical account of her time as a spiritual adviser for convicted murderer and death row inmate Elmo Patrick Sonnier, who was executed by electrocution in 1984.

Sarandon has also spoken out about Glossip’s conviction, saying she thinks he is innocent.

Asked who she had contacted while advocating for Glossip, Sister Prejean said: “I called Susan Sarandon and the Pope.”

Killing Richard Glossip airs over two nights starting on Sunday, March 5 at 9/8c, on Investigation Discovery.