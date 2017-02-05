Watch Tom Brady be gorgeous in the Intel Super Bowl 2017 commercial

There’s nothing like a Super Bowl commercial with a bit of eye candy — and this year Intel stepped up to the plate with their offering starring Tom Brady.

If anyone is able to still ooze sex-appeal while carrying out their mundane morning routines, it’s the New England Patriots quarterback.

The Intel 2017 Super Bowl commercial aims to promote Intel’s 360° Technology — which they say will make “literally anything look epic”.

Brady is then seen waking up in his bed on a snowy morning with his dog, as the camera pauses then pans around in slow motion in a 360° replay.

And then they play on the “literally anything tagline by doing replays of Brady brushing his teeth, and eating a pancake.

The technology will used in the Super Bowl for action replays of plays and player views — with the firm hoping they will become commonplace in sports fixtures in the future.

The “makes literally everything look epic” commercial ends with even Brady getting tired of the joke — as he jokingly stops them doing it while he goes to the toilet!

Watch the full Tom Brady Super Bowl 2017 commercial below.