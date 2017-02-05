Monsters and Critics

Watch Tom Brady be gorgeous in the Intel Super Bowl 2017 commercial

5th February 2017 by
Tom Brady heading to the toilet at the end of the Intel 2017 Super Bowl commercial

There’s nothing like a Super Bowl commercial with a bit of eye candy — and this year Intel stepped up to the plate with their offering starring Tom Brady.

If anyone is able to still ooze sex-appeal while carrying out their mundane morning routines, it’s the New England Patriots quarterback.

The Intel 2017 Super Bowl commercial aims to promote Intel’s 360° Technology — which they say will make “literally anything look epic”.

Brady is then seen waking up in his bed on a snowy morning with his dog, as the camera pauses then pans around in slow motion in a 360° replay.

And then they play on the “literally anything tagline by doing replays of Brady brushing his teeth, and eating a pancake.

The technology will used in the Super Bowl for action replays of plays and player views — with the firm hoping they will become commonplace in sports fixtures in the future.

The “makes literally everything look epic” commercial ends with even Brady getting tired of the joke — as he jokingly stops them doing it while he goes to the toilet!

Watch the full Tom Brady Super Bowl 2017 commercial below.

