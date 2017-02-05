Watch the full Lexus LC Super Bowl 2017 commercial with Lil Buck

Lexus has been a long-time stalwart of the Super Bowl commercial — and their 2017 offering is a pretty epic “Man & Machine” mash-up featuring their new Lexus LC 500 and dancer Lil Buck.

Lil Buck recently featured in the commercial for Apple’s iPhone 7 + AirPods, and Lexus are piggybacking on the back of that by using him in their new Super Bowl LI ad.

The commercial features the tagline “Machines don’t have emotions, but the rare few can inspire them” and plays on comparisons between the human form and the way it moves and the power of its premium LC 500 range.

The commercial is set to a soundtrack of Sia’s Move Yur Body which comes from her album This is Acting, released on January 29.

And the voiceover is read by Minnie Driver, who will likely voice more commercials for the luxury car firm in the future.

The LC 500 are set to go on sale in May 2017.

The 2017 Lexus LC Super Bowl commercial featuring Lil Buck was created by ad agency Team One and directed by Swedish music video and film director Jonas Åkerlund.

Watch an extended cut below.