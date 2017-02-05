Watch the Ford Go Further Super Bowl commercial

The year’s Ford Super Bowl commercial is all about the voice inside you that tell you to “Go Further.”

It starts with a young boy stuck on a ski-lift, a man left dangling from a roof after his ladders fall, a girl mournfully eyeing her kite stuck in a tree and a man struggling to pull off a tight wesuit.

We’ve all had one of those days when you can’t open a jar, lose your keys and get stuck out in the rain or find yourself wrestling a jumper that is determined not to come off!

Ford are channelling the idea that they can make life easier and get you unstuck. From ride sharing, electric vehicles and self-driving cars, the automaker says they are going further to bring technologies that will really make a difference to your everyday life.

Check out the full ad below.