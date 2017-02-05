Monsters and Critics

Watch the Ford Go Further Super Bowl commercial

Go Further with Ford on their Super Bowl commercial

The year’s Ford Super Bowl commercial is all about the voice inside you that tell you to “Go Further.”

Nobody enjoys being stuck

It starts with a young boy stuck on a ski-lift, a man left dangling from a roof after his ladders fall, a girl mournfully eyeing her kite stuck in a tree and a man struggling to pull off a tight wesuit.

Though we don't recommend this method of getting unstuck

We’ve all had one of those days when you can’t open a jar, lose your keys and get stuck out in the rain or find yourself wrestling a jumper that is determined not to come off!

Anything that makes city driving less stressful is welcome!

Ford are channelling the idea that they can make life easier and get you unstuck. From ride sharing, electric vehicles and self-driving cars, the automaker says they are going further to bring technologies that will really make a difference to your everyday life.

Check out the full ad below.

