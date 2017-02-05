Watch the Bai Super Bowl commercial with Justin Timberlake

The very short teaser for Bai’s Super Bowl commercial featuring Justin Timberlake simply asks: “What are your doing this weekend?”

All very cryptic, with a very classy looking Timberlake relaxing in an opulent looking home…with some Bai nearby for good measure.

Bai told Billboard that the ad would be serious but with plenty of humor throw in and featuring a special guest, chosen by Timberlake.

The brand has a bunch of ‘antioxidant infusion drinks’ and promises the lineup contains something for everyone’s taste.

“Taste is Temporary. Flavour is Forever” says the brand and they also reckon Timberlake is a great fit for them.

Not only is their brand ambassador but apparently he’s also the chief Flavor Officer and top Jentleman!

Catch the ad at the second quarter break during the Super Bowl.