Watch Street Outlaws being taped tomorrow at Bristol Dragway with entire 405 Top Ten List competing for $100K

If you’re in the Bristol Dragway area tomorrow then be sure to head down to catch a live filming of Street Outlaws, best of all it’s free!

Farmtruck and AZN posted on their Facebook page that following the eclipse fun of today that they’re be a race to remember if you head down the track. The guys are real friendly and always happy to interact with fans, so it’s bound to be a great event to attend.

The whole of the 405 Top Ten List will be attending including AZN, Farmtruck, Big Chief and Murder Nova. Find out for yourself which of the 32 cars will win the big prize of $100,000.

You can find out more about the day on the official Bristol site.

Filming a scene from the upcoming StreetOutlaws episode at Bristol Posted by Bristol Motor Speedway on Monday, August 21, 2017

The boys have also been at Sturgis where they took part in the ride to raise cash for Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America.

You have to give it to them for turning up on a little 125 with a rev limiter and a Vespa scooter, we love how these guys roll!

The Discovery Charity Ride – Sturgis 2017 We are proud to support Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America. Thanks to everyone who came out to ride with us! Posted by Street Outlaws on Monday, August 14, 2017

