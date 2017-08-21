Monsters and Critics
TV stories - TV series - Movies - Top 10s

Watch Street Outlaws being taped tomorrow at Bristol Dragway with entire 405 Top Ten List competing for $100K

AZN and Farmtruck at Bristol Dragway signing autographs

AZN and Farmtruck at Bristol Dragway meeting their fans

If you’re in the Bristol Dragway area tomorrow then be sure to head down to catch a live filming of Street Outlaws, best of all it’s free!

Farmtruck and AZN posted on their Facebook page that following the eclipse fun of today that they’re be a race to remember if you head down the track. The guys are real friendly and always happy to interact with fans, so it’s bound to be a great event to attend.

The whole of the  405 Top Ten List will be attending including AZN, Farmtruck, Big Chief and Murder Nova. Find out for yourself which of the 32 cars will win the big prize of $100,000.

You can find out more about the day on the official Bristol site.

Filming a scene from the upcoming StreetOutlaws episode at Bristol

Posted by Bristol Motor Speedway on Monday, August 21, 2017

The boys have also been at Sturgis where they took part in the ride to raise cash for Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America.

Farmtruck on a VEspa and AZN on 125

Born to ride, big cars and small bikes…hey I loved my YBR 125!

You have to give it to them for turning up on a little 125 with a rev limiter and a Vespa scooter, we love how these guys roll!

The Discovery Charity Ride – Sturgis 2017

We are proud to support Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America. Thanks to everyone who came out to ride with us!

Posted by Street Outlaws on Monday, August 14, 2017

Read more about Season 10 of Street Outlaws here.

Got something to say about this? Tell us in the comments!

You may also like

Pages

x
Like us for moreAlready liked? Just close thanks