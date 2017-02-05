Watch Rob Gronkowski and Jeffrey Tambor in Tide Super Bowl 2017 commercial

Turns out Rob Gronkowski doesn’t make a good laundry employee — as his hilarious stint with Jeffrey Tambor in the 2017 Super Bowl commercial campaign for Tide shows.

Watch the teasers below as Gronkowski steps behind the counter in “Gronk’s Cleaning” with Jeffrey Tambor as his long-suffering customer.

The Patriots tight end has his own unique way of dealing with stains — by ripping up the clothes to get the problem out.

In one teaser Transparent star Tambor turns up to collect a shirt and finds Gronkowski has ripped the sleeves off to get rid of a soy sauce stain.

Part II show him turn up with a jelly stain — and Gronkowski knows just the way to get rid of it (see Part I above!).

Part III then sees Gronkowki playing his own hype song on the bell used to get his attention at the cleaners.

The commercials feature the tag line “a better way is coming”, and you can bet your bottom dollar that that better way is Tide.

We’ll add the full Tide 2017 Super Bowl commercial as soon as it becomes available.