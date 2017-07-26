Watch moment Abby Lee Miller entered prison in tears on Dance Moms special

Watch the moment Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller entered prison in footage which played out on last night’s Dance Moms special.

Cameras captured the dance teacher eating a bowl of pasta in a vehicle as she was driven into the compound of the Federal Correctional Complex at Victorville, CA.

They then had to be turned off after the camera crew caught sight of a sign reading ‘no photos’, but the audio kept recording as the car pulled up to the prison gate.

Microphones capture a guard asking: “What you guys here for?”

They tell him that they want to drop off Miss Miller and he then asks them for some ID.

But when Miller starts talking she sounds very emotional and nervous as she asks the guard: “Can you tell me, um…from where we get out of the car…to where I could go to the ladies’ room..is it far?”

The guard says that it will be explained to her shortly and Abby Lee then begins to sob and cry as the reality of her new situation really dawns on her.

Prior to this dramatic entry into the prison system, the cameras followed Miller for two weeks, where she vowed to make the most of her last days of freedom and admitted she was crying her eyes out over the prospect of jail.

The 50 year-old also worried about the color of prison clothes, the quality of the food, the lack of a pool and even if they would have her bra size.

Miller was sentenced to 366 days in federal prison over failure to report international monetary transactions and concealing bankruptcy assets.

See the moment Abby Lee Miller surrenders during her emotional interview with Jedediah Bila starting NOW on Lifetime. Posted by Dance Moms on Tuesday, July 25, 2017

The new season of Dance Moms premieres next week on Tuesday, August 1, at 9/8c on Lifetime.